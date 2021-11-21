MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the October 14th total of 204,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $2.51 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MingZhu Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in MingZhu Logistics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

