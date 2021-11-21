Short Interest in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Rises By 33.1%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the October 14th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VPCB stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth $7,335,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth $2,918,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth $7,544,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth $4,742,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth $978,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

