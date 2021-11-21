WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 170,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

WHF opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.43. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.04%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

