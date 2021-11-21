Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

