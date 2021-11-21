Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

