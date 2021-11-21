Virtu Financial LLC Sells 86,439 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 83.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 86,439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Antero Resources by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Antero Resources by 352.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 113,064 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 284,049 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,013 shares of company stock worth $5,011,900. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

AR opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 4.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

