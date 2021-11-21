Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $31.79 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $31,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after buying an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carvana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,259,000 after buying an additional 316,844 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,617 shares of company stock worth $23,530,490. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $291.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.18 and a beta of 2.29. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.40 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

