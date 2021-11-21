Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,303 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $36,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.