Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.69.

NYSE:MLM opened at $417.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

