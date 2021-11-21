Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,836 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,042. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

