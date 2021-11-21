The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.