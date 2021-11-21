Comerica Bank Sells 3,377 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.26.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

