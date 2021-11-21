PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 44.7% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $211,353.39 and approximately $28.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,753.70 or 0.99194819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.74 or 0.00500998 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

