Trollcoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. Trollcoin has a market cap of $702,111.28 and approximately $15.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,753.70 or 0.99194819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.74 or 0.00500998 BTC.

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

