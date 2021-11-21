Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 87.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200,446 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $304.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.52 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.56.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

