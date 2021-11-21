Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.34 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $86.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

