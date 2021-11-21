Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 216.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $190.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average of $196.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

