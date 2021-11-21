Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,534 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Itron were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

