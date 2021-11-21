Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,812 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.91% of Watts Water Technologies worth $44,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $202.23 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.79.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.