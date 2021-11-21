Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,740 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $25,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 73,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 582.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

