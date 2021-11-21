Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 78,445 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,807. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.