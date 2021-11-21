Barclays Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $802.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $710.00 to $802.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTU. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $692.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $581.52 and its 200 day moving average is $525.12. Intuit has a 12 month low of $337.72 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

