Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Paycom Software worth $41,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 104,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $470.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

