Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,652 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $782,273. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.