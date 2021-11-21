GoByte (GBX) Trading Down 20.2% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $368,841.00 and $61.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

