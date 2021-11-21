Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.10.

Several research firms have commented on ATHM. Citigroup cut their price target on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the third quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 247.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.