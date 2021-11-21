Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NET stock opened at $211.04 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.89 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,955,603. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

