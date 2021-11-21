Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 102,951 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Welbilt by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,079 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 2,787.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.62 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 2.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $1,304,931 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.