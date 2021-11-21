406,401 Shares in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 406,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.71% of Homology Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 705,363 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $5.17 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $295.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. On average, analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.