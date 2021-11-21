Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,236 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABGI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,824,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

