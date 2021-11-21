Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 66.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley cut bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

bluebird bio stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $750.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

