Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

MAIN stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

