Denali Advisors LLC Takes $39,000 Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MarineMax by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MarineMax by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MarineMax by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

