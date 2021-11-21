Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MNP opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Friday. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 437 ($5.71). The company has a market capitalization of £369.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 410.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 401.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a current ratio of 11.28.

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust alerts:

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.