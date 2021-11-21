Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:MNP opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Friday. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 437 ($5.71). The company has a market capitalization of £369.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 410.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 401.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a current ratio of 11.28.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile
