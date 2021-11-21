Regional Management Corp. (RM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of RM stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $608.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 15,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,639. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 357.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

