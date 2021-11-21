Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.45.

HTA opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

