Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces None Dividend of $0.39

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

SBSI stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,853 shares of company stock worth $300,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

