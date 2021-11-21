Millennium Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 2,608.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,527 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in So-Young International by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in So-Young International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International in the first quarter valued at $143,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in So-Young International in the first quarter valued at $7,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SY stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.77 million, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.34. So-Young International Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

