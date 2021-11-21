HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 101,733.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HNI were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HNI by 64.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in HNI by 215.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in HNI by 109.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.02. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

