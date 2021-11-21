Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 131,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COKE stock opened at $559.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.07. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.14 and a 12 month high of $562.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

