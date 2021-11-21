Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.54

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.54 and traded as high as C$4.70. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 111,700 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF lowered shares of Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Star Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.53.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

