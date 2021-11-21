Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.89 and traded as high as C$4.90. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 185,959 shares changing hands.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.59 million and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.89.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

