Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,666.39

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,666.39 ($34.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,832 ($37.00). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,810 ($36.71), with a volume of 1,511,254 shares traded.

SVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,718.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,666.39.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

