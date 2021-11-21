3i Group (LON:III) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,276.52

3i Group Plc (LON:III) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,276.52 ($16.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,453 ($18.98). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,443 ($18.85), with a volume of 4,521,325 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,735 ($22.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,327.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of £14.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 19.25 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

