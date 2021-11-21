Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.37. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$19.33, with a volume of 60,218 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on AD.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$871.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.49.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

