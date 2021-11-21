Short Interest in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Increases By 23.4%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

TUR stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $30.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.