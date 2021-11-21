Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 14th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HLLPF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Hello Pal International has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $2.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

