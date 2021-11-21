ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 32.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

