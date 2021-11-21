Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Fluor stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.08.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fluor stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
