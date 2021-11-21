Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. TheStreet raised Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fluor stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

