Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.37 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $62.48 million and $6.37 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.53 or 0.00233964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00679529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00078419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

